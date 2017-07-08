CNN, MSNBC Journalists Scold Trump for Repeating ‘Fake News’…That Came Straight From NYT (VIDEO)

(NewsBusters) Even after two leading liberal media outlets reported last week that a major media talking point on the Russia investigation was actually false, CNN still refuses to believe it.

Thursday morning, several CNN journalists and even one MSNBC journalist pounced on Trump for asserting that “only three or four” intelligence agencies actually concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. Ever skeptical of anything Trump says, the journalists didn’t even bother to see if Trump was right before they called him out for it. – READ MORE

WATCH:

