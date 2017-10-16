CNN Media Panel: ‘Autocrat’ Trump Violating First Amendment and Should Be Removed (VIDEO)

CNN’s un-Reliable Sources went off the rails Sunday as media preacher Brian Stelter dedicated part of his sermon to attacking President Trump for slamming NBC News. “These next words from President Trump, this tweet I’m about to show you, these are not the words of a western democratic leader, they’re the word of an autocrat,” he declared. And added to mix were two guests who claimed the President’s words, not actions, were in direct violation of NBC’s First Amendment rights and he should be removed from office because of it.

“This week alone we counted 12 anti-media tweets that dismissed real reporting as fake news,” Stelter whined to the viewers. “A lot of his anger was at NBC given reports about him wanting to increase the nuclear arsenal and things like that. So, a lot of anti-NBC tweets from the President.”

After playing a clip of Trump telling the press that he thought it was “disgusting” that the media could publish inaccurate stories with little accountability, Stelter complained that there wasn’t enough time devoted to criticizing Trump for what he said. “It is an example of his disregard for the power of the press,” he argued. – READ MORE