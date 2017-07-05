Politics
CNN Just Published Fake Quotes From Abraham Lincoln & Benjamin Franklin
CNN tweeted out quotes from notable Americans for the Fourth of July. Here was one of the quotes they tweeted from Abraham Lincoln:
The quote, which is also displayed at the Newseum, was interpreted as yet another attack from the media giant against the president. The Independent ran a story about it headlined, “CNN taunts Trump on July 4 with Abraham Lincoln quote on facts: The post did not mention the President, but it was obvious who it was directed at.”
Critic and playwright Terry Teachout had a funny feeling about the quote. He asked Quote Investigator, the research operation headed by Garson O’Toole, to look into it: “This quote, though familiar, looks suspicious to me. Any thoughts?”
UPDATE: In the same Twitter thread, CNN also misattributed a quote to Benjamin Franklin that actually came from British writers John Trenchard and Thomas Gordon, authors of Cato’s Letters.
