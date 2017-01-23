True Pundit

CNN: Is Dictator Trump Making You ‘Doubt Your Own Eyes’ to Truth? (Video)

CNN’s resident anti-Donald Trump alarmist Brian Stelter took to his show, “Reliable Sources,” Sunday and issued his arguably most dire/bonkers warning about the president yet. “Do citizens in dictatorships recognize what’s happening right here right now,” he sneered, “Are they looking at the first two days of the Trump administration and saying, ‘Oh, that’s what my leader does?’” Stelter’s cries of despot were triggered by Trump doing what all politicians do, exaggerate their own performance. – READ MORE

  • Als2Cents

    “Reliable Sources”??? You can tell by the name of the show that it’s total bollocks.

  • Conservative Geek

    Never heard of this idiot before…but then I haven’t turned on the Crooked News Network in over 15 years….I have this Bull Schitt allergy that flares up if someone turns it on.

  • alvindawg

    Reliable Sources: What an oxy moron coming from the Clinton News Network.

  • huntress

    Ha,ha,ha, “reliable resources”, yeah sure thing.