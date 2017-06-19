CNN Incorrectly States Only Dems Prayed At Congressional Baseball Game

CNN was called out for fake news when they incorrectly tweeted that only Democratic congressmen gathered for a prayer before Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game.

The CNN Politics account tweeted out a photo with the caption, “Members of the Democratic team gather on the field for a prayer before the Congressional Baseball Game.”

However, as Fox News pointed out, members of both teams actually gathered for the prayer.

Shaking my head @CNN & @CNNPolitics. They really did this. They lie like this with a purpose. #CongressionalBaseballGame pic.twitter.com/3duycYw7qx

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 16, 2017

WATCH: Both Congressional Baseball Teams Observe Moment of Silence at 2nd Base https://t.co/1ulPSYSLfO | #CongressionalBaseballGame pic.twitter.com/n8l4d4ponq — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2017

CNN appears to have deleted their initial tweet but they didn’t issue a correction until 8:39 AM EDT Friday, at least half a day later.

Members of both teams gather on the field for a prayer before the Congressional Baseball Game (corrects who prayed) https://t.co/OQGigBrpVQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 16, 2017

