True Pundit

Politics Sports

CNN Incorrectly States Only Dems Prayed At Congressional Baseball Game

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

CNN was called out for fake news when they incorrectly tweeted that only Democratic congressmen gathered for a prayer before Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game.

The CNN Politics account tweeted out a photo with the caption, “Members of the Democratic team gather on the field for a prayer before the Congressional Baseball Game.”

However, as Fox News pointed out, members of both teams actually gathered for the prayer.

Shaking my head @CNN & @CNNPolitics. They really did this. They lie like this with a purpose. #CongressionalBaseballGame pic.twitter.com/3duycYw7qx

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 16, 2017

CNN appears to have deleted their initial tweet but they didn’t issue a correction until 8:39 AM EDT Friday, at least half a day later.

CNN Is Forced To Issue A Correction After They Claim Only Dems Prayed Before The Congressional Baseball Game
CNN Is Forced To Issue A Correction After They Claim Only Dems Prayed Before The Congressional Baseball Game

CNN was called out for fake news when they incorrectly tweeted that only Democratic congressmen gathered for a prayer before Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game. [dcquiz] The CNN Politics account
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter