CNN host compares Trump to Hugo Chavez, Vladimir Putin over harsh media criticisms, tweets (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



President Donald Trump created quite a bit of controversy Sunday when he chose to tweet a video of himself literally taking down CNN.

Then there’s CNN host Brian Stelter, who compared Trump to some of the world’s fiercest recent dictators on his Sunday show, “Reliable Sources,” over Trump’s harsh media criticisms, including comments he made Saturday evening.

“Is this president trying to impersonate [former Venezuelan President] Hugo Chavez, [Turkish President] Recep Tayyip Erdogan, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin?” Stetler continued. “Because this is exactly the kind of language that leaders use when they are trying to undermine the press.”

WATCH:

President Trump punches CNN in a juvenile tweet https://t.co/4jmCDZVi0w https://t.co/RlLY3Yr0Ic — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 2, 2017

READ MORE: