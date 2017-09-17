CNN Host Chris Cuomo Continues To Defend Antifa

CNN host Chris Cuomo has continued to defend antifa despite evidence–and the group’s own admission–that they achieve their goals using violence.

Cuomo has been adamant that antifa violence isn’t as bad as white supremacist violence because antifa’s stated goal is to counter fascism.

Cuomo wrote on Twitter on Friday, “It’s not the criticism it’s the comparison. Violence is wrong but motivation matters.”

This isn’t the first time Cuomo has defended the group. Shortly after antifaclashed with white supremacists in Charlottesville, he compared them to WWII soldiers storming the beaches in Normandy. – READ MORE