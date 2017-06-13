True Pundit

CNN Host Called Trump Assassination Play ‘Masterpiece’

CNN host Fareed Zakaria tweeted that the adaptation of Julius Caesar showing Trump’s assassination is “brilliantly interpreted” and a “masterpiece.”

Zakaria apparently saw the play a couple of weeks ago in New York before the news broke that Time-Warner and The New Y Times were sponsoring the play, which features a President Trump look-alike being assassinated on stage.

“If you’re in NYC, go see Julius Caesar, free in Central Park, brilliantly interpreted for Trump era. A masterpiece,” he wrote.

Here is footage of the mock assassination:

Time Warner owns CNN, so perhaps it is no surprise that Zakaria has chosen to publicly announce his support of the grotesque play.

CNN has been plagued with scandals involving their talent. First, they fired Kathy Griffin for posing with a bloody decapitated Trump head, and then they cancelled host Reza Aslan’s show after he called Trump a “piece of shit.”

