CNN Guest: ‘Cafeteria Patriot’ Trump Ignores Dead Soldiers Because They’re In Africa (VIDEO)
A guest on CNN Friday lashed out at President Trump, calling him a “cafeteria patriot” and suggesting that he’s ignoring dead soldiers because they died in Africa.
Madison was referencing American troops killed in Niger by ISIS in early October.
