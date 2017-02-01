CNN GETS DESPERATE: Group Writes “RESIST” on a beach in Maine to combat “Climate of bigotry and hate”

It’s already been confirmed via WikiLeaks that CNN, *the most trusted name in news*, is working hand-in-hand with the Democrat Party. For goodness sake, then-CNN contributor Donna Brazile was caught leaking debate questions to then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. And now that the network has been exposed, it looks like they have stopped even trying to be seen as objective and have openly joined the #ResistTrump movement.

On Tuesday, in maybe the silliest “report” we’ve seen from CNN yet—which is saying something—the network wrote up a piece about 12, yes 12, people on a beach in Maine writing out the word “RESIST” in the sand. – READ MORE