CNN Contributor: Obama Administration Was “Completely Under Siege” By The Media (VIDEO)

On Tuesday morning, CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod wanted to make sure people knew that President Obama too was “under siege” from the media and that they “felt it.”

But there were times when we were completely under siege and you felt it.

