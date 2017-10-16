True Pundit

Politics Sports TV

CNN Contributor: NFL Kneeling Is Also About ‘Gender Pay Gap’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

CNN contributor Donte Stallworth said Saturday that the NFL kneeling protests aren’t just about police brutality and racism, but also about the “gender pay gap.”

Stallworth, a former NFL wide receiver, said, “The number one stated goal was to bring awareness to a lot of these issues and again, its a broad spectrum of issues. Again, it’s not just police brutality and community policing.”

READ MORE

CNN Contributor: NFL Kneeling Is Also About ‘Gender Pay Gap’ [VIDEO]
CNN Contributor: NFL Kneeling Is Also About ‘Gender Pay Gap’ [VIDEO]

CNN contributor Donte Stallworth said Saturday that the NFL kneeling protests aren't just about police brutality and racism, but also about the "gender pay gap." WATCH: Stallworth, a former
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share:

Leave a Reply