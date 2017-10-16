CNN Contributor: NFL Kneeling Is Also About ‘Gender Pay Gap’ (VIDEO)

CNN contributor Donte Stallworth said Saturday that the NFL kneeling protests aren’t just about police brutality and racism, but also about the “gender pay gap.”

Stallworth, a former NFL wide receiver, said, “The number one stated goal was to bring awareness to a lot of these issues and again, its a broad spectrum of issues. Again, it’s not just police brutality and community policing.”

– READ MORE