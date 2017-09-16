True Pundit

CNN Commentator: ‘Absolutely’ Trump ‘Is A White Supremacist’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill accused President Trump of being a white supremacist Friday afternoon.

Lamont Hill, who is also a professor at Temple University, appeared on CNN to discuss ESPN host Jemele Hill’s recent assertion that “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself [with] other white supremacists.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has said that she thinks Hill’s comments were a “fireable offense” by the standards ESPN has applied to conservative hosts  – READ MORE

 

