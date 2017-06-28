CNN Brags About Ratings After Undercover Tape Released

CNN is bragging about the network’s ratings shortly after an undercover video showed one producer claiming they cover Russia so heavily because it helps their ratings.

A video released Tuesday by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas shows John Bonifield, a “Supervising Producer” at CNN, saying he believes Trump-Russia collusion “could be bullshit” but that CEO Jeff Zucker encourages CNN staff to focus on the story for ratings.

CNN seemed to think it was good timing to attack President Trump Tuesday morning for misrepresenting the network’s ratings and remind people they had their “most-watched second quarter in history.”

CNN just posted it’s most-watched second quarter in history. Those are the facts. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 27, 2017

Brian Stelter, who hosts CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” decided to join in on the bragging action as well.

Trump said CNN ratings are “way down.” All the cable newsers are up. CNN PR’s reply to the president: https://t.co/y3vDjO9pgt — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 27, 2017

