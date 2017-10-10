CNN Attacks Trump For Not Mentioning ‘Dark History’ Of Columbus Like Obama Did

CNN published a report Monday that pointed out that President Trump didn’t mention the “dark history” of Christopher Columbus in his Columbus day statement.

The article opens, “Never mind the disease and slavery wrought by Christopher Columbus’ voyage — or the fact that he didn’t actually ‘discover’ the New World. President Donald Trump’s first presidential proclamation of Columbus Day gave only high praise to the 15th century explorer, a stark contrast to the proclamation made by President Barack Obama one year earlier.”

