True Pundit

Politics

CNN Attacks Trump For Not Mentioning ‘Dark History’ Of Columbus Like Obama Did

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

CNN published a report Monday that pointed out that President Trump didn’t mention the “dark history” of Christopher Columbus in his Columbus day statement.

The article opens, “Never mind the disease and slavery wrought by Christopher Columbus’ voyage — or the fact that he didn’t actually ‘discover’ the New World. President Donald Trump’s first presidential proclamation of Columbus Day gave only high praise to the 15th century explorer, a stark contrast to the proclamation made by President Barack Obama one year earlier.”

READ MORE

CNN Attacks Trump For Not Mentioning ‘Dark History’ Of Columbus Like Obama Did
CNN Attacks Trump For Not Mentioning ‘Dark History’ Of Columbus Like Obama Did

CNN published a report Monday that pointed out that President Trump didn't mention the "dark history" of Christopher Columbus in his Columbus day statement. The article opens, "Never mind the disea
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Constitutionalist56

    Well liberal fruitcakes, YOU might be able to figure out on your own that President Trump (Learn to say it) is not Obama!

    There is no “Dark History” with Columbus Day and President Trump because he is not a liar like Obama, not a thief like Obama, not a racist like Obama, not a moslem like Obama, not an anti-American commie like Obama and not a raging queer like Obama.
    The ONLY “Dark History” is the last 8 years of Obama’s reign as the Prince of Darkness, ALL puns intended!