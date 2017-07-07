CNN Analyst: You Don’t Have The ‘Right’ To Be Anonymous

CNN political analyst Kirsten Powers claimed on Twitter Thursday that Americans “do not have a right to stay anonymous” if they are expressing views she finds offensive.

Powers was responding to the uproar surrounding CNN’s report on the Reddit user believed to be responsible for the famous WWE meme of President Trump body-slamming the network’s logo. The CNN article included a line that many took as a threat to reveal the meme maker’s name if he doesn’t comply with the outlet’s demands.

The CNN commentator took issue with the people from all sides of the political aisle taking the side of the Reddit user, who goes by the pseudonym “HanAssholeSolo,” and argued he didn’t deserve any sympathy due to his past “anti-semitic racist, and anti-gay” posts. She also said that big news outlets revealing the names of anonymous internet users would not “destroy” the doxxed.

He's not 15 years old + how did someone who posts anti-semitic, racist & anti-gay content become a victim for ppl to rally around? 1/2 https://t.co/SrsQ2kl73c — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) July 6, 2017

And making a user public is not 'destroying' them. Look how fast he apologized when he thought he'd be public. Why protect these ppl? 2/2 https://t.co/SrsQ2kl73c — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) July 6, 2017

When conservatives on Twitter pushed back against her arguments, Powers doubled-down and said she would have released HanAssholeSolo’s real name if it was up to her.

I would have released his name and picture. I agree CNN was restrained. https://t.co/l9buDIoR4Q — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) July 6, 2017

To those who would say that it’s a bad thing to dox private citizen, Powers asserted, “People do not have a ‘right’ to stay anonymous so they can spew their racist, misogynist, homophobic garbage.”

People do not have a 'right' to stay anonymous so they can spew their racist, misogynist, homophobic garbage https://t.co/djPSRrqjyg — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) July 6, 2017

Powers also added that “Racism and misogny is not an ‘opinion’.”

Racism and misogyny is not an 'opinion' https://t.co/QC9RSvNkw0 — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) July 6, 2017

After critics said she wasn’t showing much support for free speech, the political commentator lashed out and boldly asserted she couldn’t be lectured on the matter because she once wrote a book about it.

Don't lecture me on free speech. I wrote a book abt it. CNN cannot infringe on 1st amendment …only govt can https://t.co/hoSIAetv8I — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) July 6, 2017

Other CNN personalities have also expressed similar opinions to Powers on the story surrounding HanAssholeSolo. CNN host Chris Cuomo tweeted early Wednesday, “Should CNN reveal name of Reddit user who made trump wrestling video? Had a lot of bigoted and hateful material on page and website.” Cuomo deleted the tweet shortly after posting it.

