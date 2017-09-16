True Pundit

CNN Analyst Blasts Trump For Being Correct

CNN’s Chris Cillizza blasted Trump in an editorial Friday for jumping to conclusions after a bomb went off on a London Underground train Friday morning.

The blast injured 22 people, and a manhunt is still underway for the perpetrator. Reports indicate that the injuries were mostly minor, perhaps because the improvised device was poorly made.

Trump tweeted about the event early Friday morning.

According to British police, the attack is being investigated as a terror incident, but Cillizza doesn’t care that Trump was correct. Instead he attacked Trump’s “willingness to jump to conclusions.” – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    CNN was Mad that Trump stopped their Narrative Spin because he told the Truth just more Evidence that CNN IS FAKENEWS !!!

  • Bruce Loggins V

    I seem to recall the MSM had concluded that Charlottesville was a Neo-Nazi terrorist attack before the car even stopped rolling. Turned out she died of a heart attack, not struck by the car.

