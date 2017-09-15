True Pundit

Politics

Clinton’s Friends Tried To Give Her Xanax After Crushing Loss

Posted on by
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s friends told her to take Xanax and see therapists after her loss in the 2016 presidential election, The New Yorker reported Wednesday.

After President Donald Trump won the election in November, Clinton stayed out of the public eye. She reportedly did not want to hear anything about why she lost, or how she lost, and also was not looking for any sympathy.

“She listened with a tight, patient smile as people recommended Xanax and gave her the names of their marvelous therapists,” reporter David Remnick wrote. – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    Hillarys friend gives Xanax ?? Thats really Dumb to do as Reports say She was Drunk and went into a Drunken Rage and ya Never Mix Drugs and Alcohol Together..But then again its Liberals We are Talking about and COMMON SENSE “LEFT” THEM DECADES AGO !!!!

  • T Gentry

    They gave her xanax, scotch and a hand gun and told her to listen to the theme from Mash on a loop.

  • Harleyrose

    Xanax?
    A true friend would have told her “Remember the tooth, Hillary! Just bite down on the tooth!”