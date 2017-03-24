Clinton Staffers May Receive Soros Funding For Trump War

Anti-Trump activists lead by former Hillary Clinton campaign operatives may soon receive funding from left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Democracy Alliance, the Soros-aligned group of Democratic donors, is considering funding protest group Indivisible and the Women’s March organization, which recently joined forces to take on President Donald Trump, USA Today reports.

As originally reported by The Daily Caller, at least six former Clinton campaign operatives are playing key roles for Women’s March, which has continued mobilizing opposition against Trump’s agenda.

Leaders of Women’s March and Indivisible will make presentations asking for funding from Soros and other top Democratic donors this week, Democracy Alliance president Gara Lamarcha told USA Today, adding that he is already started connecting donors to Indivisible, which have organized anti-Republican protests around the country.

Soros and other Democracy Alliance donors met in Washington, D.C. this past November to strategize how to best oppose Trump’s agenda.

Soros is well-known for bankrolling various left-wing efforts, including Black Lives Matter, and sank millions of dollars into supporting Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential campaign.

The billionaire once wrote that he considers himself “some kind of god” with “messianic fantasies,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

(DAILY CALLER)

