Clinton ‘rejects premise’ husband meeting AG Lynch on tarmac critically hurt campaign

Hillary Clinton rejects the idea that a June 2016 meeting between her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch critically damaged her White House bid.

“I just don’t buy that,” Clinton said in a PBS interview aired Friday evening to promote her new book, “What Happened,” about her loss last year to Donald Trump.

As Clinton has in several other, recent interviews promoting the book, she heaped much of the blame on then-FBI Director James Comey.

Comey led the Justice Department investigation into Clinton’s use of private email servers as secretary of state, after Lynch stepped back in the probe, as a result of her allowing Bill Clinton into her airplane to talk while on the tarmac of a Phoenix airport.

“My husband and Loretta Lynch said they didn’t say a word” about the probe, Clinton told PBS. “I honestly reject that premise, partly because there’s a chain of command in the Justice Department.” – READ MORE