Clinton Pledges To ‘Come Out Of The Woods’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is “coming out” and ready to join the political process again, according to a speech the former presidential candidate gave Friday evening in Pennsylvania.

Clinton spoke at a St. Patrick’s Day dinner for roughly 20 minutes, beginning with stories of her visits to a local lake house long ago, and ending with a pledge to rejoin the political fight to oppose President Donald Trump, according to The New York Times.

“I’m like a lot of my friends right now. I have a hard time watching the news, I’ll confess,” she said, according to a video of the event. “I am ready to come out of the woods and to help shine a light on what is already happening around kitchen tables, at dinners like this.”

The event was hosted by the Society of Irish Women, and included nearly 700 attendees. Group officials reported the turnout was much higher than when then-candidate Barack Obama spoke before the group in 2008.

Clinton retreated to her home in upstate New York after Trump won the election in November. Clinton has since largely remained outside of the political turmoil that dominated news coverage in the first days of the new administration.

The week after her loss, a hiker in Chappaqua stumbled into Clinton during a trek through the woods. Margot Gerster said that Clinton appeared “at peace and at grace,” according to her comments to CNN shortly after the encounter.

