Clinton Labor Secretary: Republicans In Congress Think Trump Is A Lunatic And Will IMPEACH Him

(Daily Caller) Robert Reich, the Clinton-era secretary of labor, is claiming to have inside information indicating that Republicans in Congress are clandestinely planning to impeach President Donald Trump because they think Trump “is out of his mind.”

Reich published his exclusive knowledge of the situation on Facebook Saturday morning.

The lowdown comes from a breakfast rendezvous with “a former Republican member of Congress,” Reich said.

The ex-congressman described Trump as “no Republican,” Reich said. “He’s just a big fat ego.”

Republicans in Congress will “play along for a while” with Trump to achieve smaller government: “tax cuts galore, deregulation, military buildup, slash all those poverty programs, and then get to work on Social Security and Medicare — and blame him. And he’s such a fool he’ll want to take credit for everything.”

Eventually, Reich quotes the ex-congressman as saying, Republicans in Congress will seize on “something really dumb” Trump does that “violates the law in a big stupid clumsy way.”

Congressional Republicans will then impeach Trump.

“They like Pence,” the unidentified former congressman told Reich, according to Reich. “Pence is their guy. They all think Trump is out of his mind.”

Here is Reich’s report of the full exchange:

