Clinton FEMA Director Gives Trump Admin A-Plus For Hurricane Response

The former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under Bill Clinton said he would give President Trump’s administration an A-plus grade for their handling of hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Trump has taken a beating from the media and Democrats for his administration’s response to Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria. But former FEMA director James Lee Witt told the Washington Post that he would give the Trump administration an A-plus rating, adding that the administration has sent as many people as possible to the island.

