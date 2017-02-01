True Pundit

CLINTON CASH 2.0: Hillary Clinton to write book, give paid speeches, deliver commencement address in 2017

Hillary Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss to Donald Trump.

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a collection of personal essays that will touch on the 2016 presidential campaign, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday. – READ MORE