CLINTON CASH 2.0: Hillary Clinton to write book, give paid speeches, deliver commencement address in 2017
Hillary Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss to Donald Trump.
The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a collection of personal essays that will touch on the 2016 presidential campaign, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday. – READ MORE
New @AP: She's back. Hillary Clinton to write book, give paid speeches, deliver commencement address in 2017 https://t.co/V3JgzP6gJz
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) February 1, 2017