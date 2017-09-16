True Pundit

Clinton Can’t Say Whether She Would Have Kept Comey as FBI Director if She Had Won (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Hillary Clinton could not say Thursday whether she would have kept former FBI Director James Comey in his post had she won the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton spoke with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who asked her the hypothetical question during the course of a longer interview.

Hillary Clinton couldn't say Thursday if she would have kept former FBI Director James Comey in his post had she won the 2016 presidential election.
  • yurlittledog2

    Hillary cant say ?? Lmao James Comey is a Member of The Clinton Foundations and Clinton Global Initiative along with being on the Board of Directors…..Hilarious How Hillary Destroy’s Her Own Credibility by Spewing Constant Lies and gets caught by the very Lies she told Months Ago..

  • fb274

    I’snt it about time the witch of the DEM 2016 campaign realizes she lost the election and nobody cares about her “what ifs”.