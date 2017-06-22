Clinton Aide Gets Schooled On Twitter After Ossoff Loss

A prominent aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton vented her frustrations over the Tuesday loss of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, saying simply that “going high doesn’t f**king work.”

Neera Tanden, president of the progressive organization Center for American Progress, was referring to the notable comment made by Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, purporting she would resist playing “dirty” even if her opponent President Donald Trump refused to do the same.

One important lesson is that when they go low, going high doesn’t f**king work. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) June 21, 2017

Emma Vigeland, a producer and commentator for the progressive news outlet The Young Turks, noticed Tanden’s tweet and called her out for the apparent hypocrisy.

Your team leaked pictures of @BernieSanders in a swimsuit and @BarackObama in African garb to the press. Was that “going high”? https://t.co/TRTbgrLfIz — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) June 21, 2017

Vigeland aptly notes that its not “they” (a reference to Republicans, the political opposition) who only go low since the Clinton campaign reportedly leaked ostensibly unseemly pictures of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during the 2016 primary, and former President Barack Obama during the 2008 election.

While it may not have come directly from Clinton herself, a surrogate of hers allegedly pitched a reporter on the Obama “birther” story while she was campaigning for president in 2008.

Some people, including members of the Democratic Party, also thought Clinton colluded with the Democratic National Committee to undermine Sanders’ chances of earning the party’s nomination. Anti-Clinton protest groups, like Bernie or Bust, Men for Bernie, and Occupy DNC, reportedly protested the Democratic National Convention because they thought she was “disingenuous” and “corrupt.”

