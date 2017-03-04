Class Cancelled Because Faculty Will Attend Women’s Strike

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City schools are canceling classes next Wednesday, March 8, because many faculty members will be participating in the “A Day Without A Woman” strike on International Women’s Day.

“Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools values and supports its female employees,” said Jeff Nash, the district spokesman, as reported by WRAL.com. “However, the decision to close schools is not an endorsement of the planned demonstration. The decision is made solely to avoid operating school on a day when there are insufficient staff to provide instruction and basic school services.”

The Women’s March website urges women to take the day off, buy only from women-, small- and minority-owned companies, and wear red. The strike is styled after the Day Without Immigrants and Bodega strikes.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro had previously planned a delayed opening for Thursday, March 9, but announced that Thursday will be a full day. The school district also mentioned that students will not have to make up the missed day because they are on track to reach the mandatory number of hours in school for the 2016-2017 year. March 8 will be an optional teacher workday with no classes for students.

