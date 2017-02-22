Civil Rights Leader: Illegal Immigrants Hurt The Black Community

Illegal immigration could harm members of the black community and their ability to get jobs, according to a black leader.

Peter Kirsanow, a member of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, believes that illegal immigration and its effect on the black community, specifically men, don’t receive enough attention, reports the Daily Signal.

“Black males are more likely to experience competition from illegal immigrants,” Kirsanow said.

A U.S. Civil Rights Commission report from 2010 found that immigration in general harmed the black community more than others. The report did not differentiate between illegal and legal immigration.

“What happens is you eliminate the rungs on the ladder because a sizable number of black men don’t have access to entry-level jobs,” Kirsanow said. “It is not just the competition and the unemployment of blacks. It also depresses the wage levels.”

Other members of the black community have also spoken out against the negative effects of illegal immigration. One black writer argued illegal immigration hurts the “economic stability” of the black community.

“Despite the popular liberal myth that undocumented immigrants only take jobs Americans don’t want, they really are displacing African Americans from employment opportunities,” the writer reasoned. “In 2008, the United States Commission on Civil Rights found black men to be disproportionately employed in low-skilled labor jobs and in direct competition with undocumented immigrants.”

(DAILY CALLER)

