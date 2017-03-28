Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting Leave 1 Dead, 16 Injured

FOLLOW US!



Witnesses described a chaotic scene early Sunday morning after a shooting left one dead and 15 injured inside a Cincinnati nightclub on the city’s east end.

“Several local men got into some type of a dispute inside of the bar, and it escalated into shots being fired by several individuals,” Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said at a Sunday morning press conference.

Police said that while club-goers were checked at the door, several people had been able to sneak guns into the Cameo nightclub where several hundred people filled the bar Saturday evening.

Witnesses said that the DJ began yelling for police shortly after 1:00 a.m. ET before 20 shots rang out. The club employed four off-duty police officers, who were patrolling the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Before police had control of the scene, 16 people were struck by bullets, including 27 year old O’Bryan Spike, who police identified as the deceased victim.

Several victims underwent surgery Sunday, according to a CNN report, and at least one victim remained in critical condition.

“The is no evidence that this was a terrorist attack, like we had seen in Miami,” Mayor John Cranley said during the Sunday morning press briefing.

“People were just going to have a good time and ended up being shot,” Cranley said, adding, “That is totally unacceptable.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].