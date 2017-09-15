True Pundit

CIA to release huge cache of classified Bin Laden files

Posted on by
A trove of al-Qaeda documents seized by US commandos in the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden is to be released to the public – with the exception of his pornography stash.

CIA director Mike Pompeo said the wide-ranging cache of files retrieved by Navy Seals from the late al-Qaeda chief’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, would be declassified within weeks.

Millions of electronic and paper documents seized contain family letters, papers on Islamic history, books, and notes about al-Qaeda’s operations.

They also includes an extensive collection of modern pornography videos, according to US officials. – READ MORE

  • Carolingian

    CIA/FBI/DOJ/GOPe …….”hey….. look at that squirl over there”

