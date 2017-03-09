CIA Has ‘No Comment’ On Authenticity Of WikiLeaks Dump

The Central Intelligence Agency stated it had “no comment” in response to the “authenticity of intelligence documents released by WikiLeaks or on the status of any investigation into the source of the documents,” MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell reported Wednesday.

WikiLeaks released thousands of documents Tuesday that appear to explains the complicated software hacking tools and procedures deployed by the CIA that can breach smartphones, personal computers, and web connected TV’s.

“The CIA’s Mission is to aggressively collect foreign intelligence overseas to protect America from terrorists, hostile nation states and other adversaries. It is CIA’s job to be innovative, cutting-edge, and the first line of defense in protecting this country from enemies abroad. America deserves nothing less,” the statement from the spy agency said.

The CIA statement went on to say, “It is also important to note that CIA is legally prohibited from conducting electronic surveillance targeting individuals at home, including our fellow Americans, and our fellow Americans and CIA does not do so. CIA activities are subject to rigorous oversight to ensure that they comply fully with U.S. law and the Constitution.”

It concluded, “The American public should be deeply troubled by any WikiLeaks disclosure designed to damage the Intelligence Community’s ability to protect America against terrorists and other adversaries. Such disclosures not only jeopardize US personnel, but also equip our adversaries with tools and information to do us harm.”

The WikiLeaks dump forced the spy agency, according to Fox News, to begin to find out who handed over the surveillance information to the government transparency website. One contractor told Fox News that the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence has long kept an internal database of information — available to anyone with appropriate credentials or security clearance.

This information, according to the contractor, was the data that appears to be given to WikiLeaks.

