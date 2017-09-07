Chuck Schumer In 2009: ‘Illegal Immigration Is Wrong’ (VIDEO)

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer called ending DACA “heartless” on Tuesday, but in 2009 he expressed a very different message on illegal immigration.

During a speech at the Immigration Law & Policy Conference at Georgetown Law, Schumer repeatedly argued that immigration reform should focus on encouraging legal immigration and should make clear that “illegal immigration is wrong.”

“The American people are fundamentally pro-legal immigration and anti-illegal immigration,” Schumer explained at the conference. “We will only pass comprehensive reform when we recognize this fundamental concept.”

“The following seven principles are all based on this concept and comprise what I believe to be the framework for a bill that can receive overwhelming and bipartisan congressional support,” he said.

“First, illegal immigration is wrong,” Schumer declared, “and a primary goal of comprehensive immigration reform must be to dramatically curtail future illegal immigration.”

