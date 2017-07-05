Christie Is Close To Becoming The Least Liked Governor In Recent History

Only three former governors sit between New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and the title of least-liked governor in recent American history, according to an analysis published Monday.

The New Jersey executive’s approval rating is already a staggeringly low 15 percent, and the numbers will take several days to reflect the fact that reporters spotted the governor taking his family to a beach Monday afternoon. Normally this trip would have been a great photo opportunity, however, the public didn’t have access to the normally-open beach. Christie and the state government previously locked heads regarding state finances, forcing a stalemate that led to a government shutdown Friday.

Only three former governors had lower approval ratings, according to an analysis from statistics site 538.

Former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft is currently rated as the least popular governor of all time, with a paltry 7 percent approval rating. Taft made a name for himself when he was convicted of misdemeanor ethics charges in 2005 for failing to report gifts from constituents, including free golf outings.

Taking second place in the list of least-liked governors is former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. He earned an 8 percent approval rating after he tried to sell former President Barack Obama’s Senate seat, and the state legislature later forced Blagojevich out of office.

Third place goes to former Alaska Gov. Frank Murkowski. He became unpopular in his state after appointing his daughter to his own Senate seat once he became governor in 2003, earning a 14 percent approval rating. He lost to Sarah Palin in the 2006 Republican primary as a result.

Christie is just a few percentage points away from bumping his name further up the list, and time will tell how low his latest controversy will take him. The analysis includes approval ratings of governors in every state since 1958.

