Christie in Talks With CNN, MSNBC for Possible Contributor Deals After Term Ends

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R.) is in talks with both CNN and MSNBC about possible contributor deals after he leaves office in January, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

“Yes. They are talking about a possible deal,” an NBC source told CNN on Friday.

“He’s not really too far down with anything,” said another source with knowledge of the talks, who added that Christie has received interest from television networks and other places, such as law firms.

One reason these talks have not yet materialized is because under New Jersey ethics rules, Christie cannot get too far into negotiations with the cable news networks while in office.

