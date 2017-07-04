Christie Caught Sunbathing On Closed Beach, Twitter Throws Him Plenty Of Shade

Twitter gave New Jersey Governor Chris Christie a massive burn after he was busted sunbathing on a beach he had just closed to the public.

A NJ government shutdown closed the state’s beaches over the holiday weekend, but that didn’t stop Christie and his family from using them anyway. Unfortunately for him, a photographer caught him in the act.

Twitter users rejoiced in the opportunity to kick Christie while he was down.

I thought it was pretty courteous of Governor Christie to close the beach, then take his shirt off. You guys are never happy — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 3, 2017

Possible places Chris Christie might shut down for his own personal use: pic.twitter.com/FYF2cuYVpF — Anthony Dinardo (@magicdinardo) July 3, 2017

I downloaded an app just to see what that Christie photo will look like when I commission it to be painted in oils – so gorgeous pic.twitter.com/nAupigN8Ov — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) July 3, 2017

Trump: I am the master of bad optics. Nobody does bad optics like I do! Christie: Hold my Twinkie. — neontaster (@neontaster) July 3, 2017

Good morning everyone except Chris Christie — jess (@jamickk) July 3, 2017

the Christie beach thing is great bc it supports my belief we all died in mass extinction and are now living inside Arrested Development — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) July 3, 2017

Boy when Chris Christie destroys himself he really destroys himself. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 3, 2017

Today was the day Chris Christie became President. — Bob Castrone (@BobCastrone) July 3, 2017

In these divided times, it’s nice to be reminded that we can all come together and hate Chris Christie equally. #Merica — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2017

Christie’s approval rating sits at an abysmal 15 percent, and is likely to drop even further after this fiasco.

