Chrissy Teigen Brags About ‘Trash Talking’ Trump Voters

Chrissy Teigen took her battle against President Donald Trump to a new low Thursday as she bragged about “trash talking” all the people who voted for him.

The Twitter user Sassy Gay Republican wrote, “I don’t think liberals understand that when they trash talk Trump, they’re also trash talking the millions of people who voted for him.”

“Uhhhhhh. Yeah. We know,” Teigen responded.

The swimsuit model has made it crystal clear that she’s no fan of the president, even recently celebrating that she was blocked by Trump after “9 years of hating” him.

“I have been very anti-Trump since ‘The Apprentice,’ like when it first started, so it didn’t start during the presidency like everyone thinks. This goes pretty deep,” Teigen said after getting blocked. “I don’t even follow him so I’m definitely fine being blocked. There’s just this part of me that’s so happy that he had to actually do that. It’s just funny.”

  • Amanda Ochoa

    In fairness – and I think Ms. Teigan is repulsive – this Sassy Gay dude doesn’t seem like the sharpest tool in the shed. In fact, he has probably been living under the shed, since he hasn’t noticed that the Left hates Trump voters.

  • TruePatriot

    So said the girl only famous because she takes her clothes off.

  • TruePatriot

    Still willing to believe her daughter’s middle name is tic. Just like her parents.