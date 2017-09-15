True Pundit

Chris Wallace Signs Multi-Year Deal to Stay at Fox News

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace has signed a multi-year contract that will keep him at the network well past the 2020 election.

Wallace, the host of “Fox News Sunday,” said that he is “honored” by the confidence Fox News chairman and acting CEO Rupert Murdoch has in him, the Hollywood Reporterreported Thursday.

“Throughout his 50-plus years in broadcast journalism, Chris has established himself as one of the most esteemed journalists of our time,” said Jay Wallace, Fox News Channel’s president of news. “We are delighted to have him continue informing our viewers with his hard-hitting interviews and tough-minded reporting for years to come.”READ MORE

One of Fox News' Most Prominent Faces Will Be Staying on for 5 Years

    Stopped watching fox news long ago….OAN One American News Network is amazing, adult anchors, no arguing, no egos to contend with…Some would say it’s biased because it reports the truth….I say it’s refreshing to hear the news without the egos and their personal opinions..