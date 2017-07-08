Chris Matthews Claims Adam Schiff Might Run for President (VIDEO)

(Washington Free Beacon) Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) might be running for president, at least according to MSNBC host Chris Matthews.

Matthews said on Wednesday that he had “heard” that Schiff was running for president in 2020, adding his name to the already long list of Democrats rumored to be interested in doing so. – READ MORE

WATCH:

