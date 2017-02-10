True Pundit

Chris Cuomo — ‘I Was Wrong’ To Equate The ‘Fake News’ Label To The N-Word (VIDEO)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo apologized Thursday evening for equating the label of “fake news” to the n-word earlier that day.

“I was wrong,” Cuomo tweeted in response to the backlash stemming out of his comments on CNN and Sirius XM radio. “Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur. I should not have said it. I apologize.”

 

Cuomo also thanked people “for calling me out for equating fake with other slurs.”

