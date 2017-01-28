Politics World
China: Sean Spicer ‘Not in a Position’ to Call South China Sea ‘International Territory’
The Chinese government has continued to protest the Trump administration’s repeated assurances it would oppose China’s ongoing colonization of international waters in the South China Sea, most recently challenging White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for calling the waters in question “international territory.”
“I don’t think he [Spicer] is in a position to say that that’s international territory,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told NBC News in an interview. – READ MORE