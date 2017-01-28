Business Politics
Chili’s discontinues giving a portion of its profits to Planned Parenthood after backlash
Just yesterday, TheBlaze reported that the chain restaurant known as Chili’s in the states of Indiana and Kentucky were working in conjunction with Planned Parenthood to offer vouchers that allow customers to give 15% of their bill to the abortion giant.
It would seem that the response from customers was so negative that the chain has now discontinued the promotion, and taken down the voucher from Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky’s Facebook page. – READ MORE