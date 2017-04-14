“2 suburban Chicago men arrested on terrorism charges,” AP, April 12, 2017:

CHICAGO (AP) — Two suburban Chicago men who posed for photos holding a black Islamic State flag at a Lake Michigan beach park were arrested Wednesday on federal terrorism charges, and an undercover agent said one of the men suggested homosexuals should be thrown off the city’s tallest building.

An FBI sting going back several years compiled evidence that Joseph D. Jones and Edward Schimenti conspired to provide and attempt to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, according to a complaint. That included allegedly provided cellphones to someone working with the FBI, believing the phones would be used to detonate explosives in Syria. – READ MORE