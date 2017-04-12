Chicago Judge Gunned Down In Shooting

FOLLOW US!



A Cook County, Illinois judge was gunned down in a Chicago shooting early Monday morning.

Judge Raymond Myles was shot multiple times and died at Christ Hospital, reports ABC 7 Chicago. Authorities also treated a 52-year-old woman at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg.

“I’m deeply saddened to share with you that the Chicago Police Department called my office this morning with tragic news concerning one of our colleagues. I know you join me in sending our condolences to his family and colleagues in the Criminal Division,” Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County Timothy Evan wrote in an email to fellow judges.

Police arrived to the judge’s house after receiving calls about shots fired around 4 a.m. Monday. They found both the judge and the woman behind the judge’s house.

The woman remains in critical condition at Christ Hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. They have no suspects in custody.

The violence in Chicago is lower in 2017 compared to the city’s exceptionally violent year in 2016. Homicides have dropped almost ten percent compared to last year and shootings have gone down about thirteen percent.

Despite the drop, 2017 still remains one the most violent in the past seventeen years.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].