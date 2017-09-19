Chicago Is Hiring 100 More Cops After Weekend With 37 Shootings

Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the city is hiring 100 additional police officers after Chicago suffered 37 shootings this past weekend.

The city suffered 10 fatal shootings and at least 27 non-fatal shootings between Friday afternoon and early Monday morning, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The roughly 100 additional officers come as part of a two-year plan to bolster the ranks of Chicago police with 1,000 additional officers, according to a Sunday statement from Emanuel.

