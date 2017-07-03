Chicago Ends July 4th Weekend With Over 50 People Shot

Chicago saw approximately 52 people shot over the Fourth of July weekend, a slight decrease from last year’s numbers.

Of the 52 people shot over Independence Day weekend, about six people died from their wounds, reports the Chicago Tribune.

The first fatal shootings happened late Friday night, in which three men were killed in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The three men were sitting on the porch when two men came up and shot them. The 50-year-old man died from a gunshot to his chest and leg, as did the 30-year-old. The 51-year-old man was also found dead not far from the porch.

One 23-year-old man was shot while riding his bike Sunday afternoon. He told police that he felt pain after hearing a gunshot, and he suffered a gunshot to his hip but is now in good condition in the hospital.

This year’s numbers still represent a dip in shootings compared to 2016’s numbers. Sixty-six people were shot during the same weekend last year.

The Chicago Police Department touted June’s overall numbers as a sign that shootings are going down in the city. The past four months have seen a drop in shootings compared to last year’s, the department said in a statement.

“All of us who love this city were saddened and sickened with the level of violence last year, as shootings and murders spiked on the South and West sides,” CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said. “Over the first six months of 2017 we have implemented a smart policing strategy that is showing early signs of progress.”

