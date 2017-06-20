Chicago Celebrates Father’s Day With Over Fifty People Shot

Chicago experienced a bloody Father’s Day weekend with over fifty people shot as the city still struggles with its violence.

Fifty-seven people suffered gunshot injuries and nine people died from Friday evening to Sunday night, reports DNA Info. Thirteen people were shot in a three hour period alone.

A 16-year-old boy died while walking standing on the side of the street Sunday. A person inside a car shot him while driving by. The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died from his wounds, police said.

Raven Lemons, a 25-year-old woman, was shot to death while standing outside next to a friend early Sunday morning. A suspect shot multiple times, with some striking Lemons in the head. She died shortly after at a local hospital.

Two hundred people have been shot in Chicago so far in June with a total of 1,500 people shot since the year started. Total homicides have reached 279.

The numbers for this weekend’s shootings are almost on par with last year’s numbers. Fifty six people were shot in 2016 and thirteen of them died from their wounds.

The Chicago Police Department has been searching for ways to crack down on gun violence in the city. The city promoted 135 detectives in its force and rolled out a special crime tip website that allows people to report crimes to the police anonymously.

“It is the investments we make in the neighborhood, it’s the faith we have in the criminal justice system, it is the rank and file police officers,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said at a ceremony for the detectives.

