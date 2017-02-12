Chelsea Handler: President Trump Is ‘Defiling’ The White House

Chelsea Handler said President Trump is “defiling” the White House.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel asked the comedian what she thinks is the “most offensive about what’s going on” during the Democratic Retreat in Baltimore, Md., this week.

“Umm, what’s most offensive to me are the people around him that are so spineless — the Paul Ryans — the people that don’t give a shit about how offensive, and improper, and how he is defiling that [White] House,” Handler answered, according to Politico Playbook. “The idea that that whole group of people around him don’t know what is happening, we are so destabilized right now.”

“That our government is so vulnerable, and that they’re not stepping up, they are as much to blame as he is.”

Nancy Pelosi then asked Handler how Democrats can reach out to younger people.

“Well I think we need to reach out to them and not just from a Democratic standpoint, you know, it’s about finding issues that are important to you, and showing up for issues that are important to them,” Handler said.

“You know, showing up at the airport for these people, just because the ban doesn’t affect you directly, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be there. Showing up for Planned Parenthood, especially, and educating people on issues around Planned Parenthood. People think it’s only surrounding abortions, people don’t know that many people go to Planned Parenthood, that they provide testicular cancer screenings and STD testing, breast cancer screenings.”

(DAILY CALLER)

