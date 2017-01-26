Entertainment Politics
Chelsea Handler Doubles Down Attacks on Melania Trump, Condones Bullying Barron Trump
Chelsea Handler ratcheted up her personal insults against First Lady Melania Trump on social media Tuesday.
“Blink if you need help @MELANIATRUMP” Handler tweeted. Handler’s latest swipe at the First Lady came just days after the comedienne and Netflix talk show host said she would never interview President Trump or his wife for her show, even if the President himself had requested the meeting. – READ MORE