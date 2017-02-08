Chelsea Clinton’s Husband Shuts Down Failed Hedge Fund

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s son-in-law has shut down the hedge fund he co-founded in 2011.

Marc Mezvinsky closed Eaglevale Partners in December, reports Bloomberg. He and his partners are in the process of returning the funds back to clients.

Mezvinsky closed a failed spin-off of Eaglevale in May, 2016, after losing 90 percent of its funds on a failed bet on the Greek economy. Eaglevale Hellenic Opportunity bought up Greek stocks and government debt in hopes the troubled country would get back on a healthy financial path and its economy would come roaring back. But the recovery didn’t happen, and the fund lost almost all the invested money before it was shut down.

The larger fund was founded by Mezvinsky and two former Goldman Sachs traders who worked with him at the bank, Bennett Grau and Mark Mallon.

(DAILY CALLER)

