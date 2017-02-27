True Pundit

Politics

Chelsea Clinton Misses The ‘Good Old Days When Fake News Was About Aliens’

Posted on by
Chelsea Clinton tweeted out a fake news story Wednesday morning.

Chelsea and Hillary Clinton (Getty Images)

The former First Daughter wrote that she’d “forgotten about [her] alien siblings from the early 90s.”

“Oh, the good old days when fake news was about aliens,” she pined.

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

  • Totally_Disillusioned

    Why did she leave out stories of her father’s philanderings? Her mother tried to convince us that was FAKE NEWS…