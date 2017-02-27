Chelsea Clinton Misses The ‘Good Old Days When Fake News Was About Aliens’

Chelsea Clinton tweeted out a fake news story Wednesday morning.

The former First Daughter wrote that she’d “forgotten about [her] alien siblings from the early 90s.”

“Oh, the good old days when fake news was about aliens,” she pined.

I'd forgotten about my alien sibling from the early 90s. Oh the good old days when #fakenews was about aliens… https://t.co/blyTcUpax3 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 22, 2017

